When Is New Sniper Coming To Cold War? Find Out Everything About This Weapon

New multiplayer maps, Operators, a new sniper rifle, and more are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded. The 6v6 Miami Strike map and the 2v2 or 3v3 Mansion map are the two new maps. And Golova, which was previously only available in Black Ops Cold War Outbreak, is now playable in standard online matches in multi-team modes. Continue reading to know the latest news regarding the new upcoming RG-20mm Sniper rifle.

When is The New Sniper Coming to Cold War?

When Season 2 of Cold War and Warzone premiered on February 25, the RG-20mm Sniper was revealed. The new sniper rifle is said to have a quick reload time and a high damage performance. Players will be able to unlock the ZRG-20mm by completing in-game challenges that will reward them with the new weapon when it is released. You can also buy a blueprint of the weapon from the store if you don't want to spend the time solving the challenges.

Treyarch confirmed that the new weapon would be released "during the season" when it was first revealed. With the latest mid-season update now live, fans were hoping for a new sniper rifle to accompany it. This sniper hasn't arrived yet, unfortunately. Treyarch hasn't commented on the new weapon's release, other than mentioning that it will be released during Season 2 in the Season 2 roadmap.

With Season 2 Reloaded, the ZRG 20mm sniper will be available, boasting a quick reload speed and devastatingly high damage. The ZRG can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges or purchasing the 'Jackpot Sniper' pack, which includes the weapon's legendary blueprint.

Weapon Changes in the Season 2 Reloaded

ASSAULT RIFLES Krig 6 Improved visibility while firing in ADS. Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment. Addressed instances of the weapon feeling “floaty” when firing for a prolonged amount of time. FFAR 1 Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%. Groza Increased maximum damage range by 40%. Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.

Submachine Guns Milano 821 Increased mid-range damage by 10%. Increased mid-range damage range by 33%. Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%. Increased raise speed by 11%. Slightly increased ADS-in speed. KSP 45 Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%. Reduced burst delay by 20%. AK-74u Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing. Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%. LC10 Reduced max damage range by 41%. Slightly reduced mid-range damage. MAC-10 Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories. ATTACHMENTS Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.

Light Machine Guns Light Machine Gun Alpha Reduced maximum damage range by 25%.

SNIPER RIFLES Disabled glint effect on sniper rifles with Iron Sights equipped.

PISTOLS 1911 Increased ADS speed by 11%.

MAGNUM Slightly decreased hip-fire accuracy. Dual Wield: Bullet trajectories are now more varied when firing both guns simultaneously. Redesigned the 4.7” Takedown Barrel attachment into a “Tight Snub” Barrel. This attachment now adds damage to both enemies and vehicles.

LAUNCHERS RPG-7 Slightly increased blast radius. Greatly increased length of the straight rocket flight path.



Image Source: Activision