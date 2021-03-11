When Is The Warzone Nuke Event? Is Verdansk Getting Nuked? Know Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Outbreak Challenge event is going to end today and many players have been waiting for the Nuke event. However, it seems that the Cold War Nuke event may not come today even after a lot of rumours kept speculating the date. So, many players around the world are wondering about "when is the Warzone Nuke Event?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

When is the Warzone Nuke Event?

As we all know that the recent leaks about the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke Event revealed that it is going to take place today that is Thursday, March 11, 2021. However, the organisation has not yet announced anything which means that Activision may not roll out the event today. Nevertheless, a report by HITC says that there are other Warzone leaks in which the leakers believe the Nuke Event may start by the month of April.

Is Verdansk getting nuked?

According to the leaks, the Call of Duty Warzone Nuke Event will take place at the end of Cold War and Warzone Season 2. Also, there are big revelations about Verdansk in which we get to know that the map is going to become like a 980s themed playground and may be filled with Zombies. However, as we know that the transition was supposed to happen in November 2020 but due to unknown reasons the date has been shifted. Seeing as the battle royale game released on March 10th, 2020, many believed that the explosion could happen on March 11 but it hasn't yet so April is hopefully the month when the nuke explodes.

Apart from this, Activision has now promised to improve the Cold War game by introducing new detection technology, anti-cheat software, timely bans, and new resources for the identification of cheaters. It will be working 24x7 to combat cheaters. The developers will be on the lookout for wallhacks, aimbots, stat hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and so on that can be used for manipulating the game.