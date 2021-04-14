When Will GTA 5 Be On Mobile? Here's All We Know About The Popular Rockstar Release

GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games that has been released by Rockstar Games till date. Players are now willing to enjoy this popular game from the consoles and PC to their phones. Some of the players from the gaming community have been asking questions about GTA 5 coming to mobile. So we have gathered some information about these questions right here. Read more about GTA 5 mobile.

When will GTA 5 be on mobile?

The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like when will GTA 5 be on mobile and will GTA 5 mobile be free. This is because the makers of the game have confirmed that they will be releasing a new mobile version of the game and the players are certainly curious about it. Currently there have been speculations that GTA 5 is going to be released for smaller screens including mobile phones and tablets. But nothing official has been announced by the makers themselves. Only a couple of rumours in the gaming community have managed to gain so much attention.

According to a story by Give Me Sport, Android users will be able to use the Cloudx app to play GTA 5 on their mobiles. But the Apple users might still not be able to play the game on their phones and tablets. Talking about the GTA 5 mobile release date, no official announcements or reports have surfaced on the internet, thus waiting must be the best option one has about the same. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some valuable information about the GTA franchise. Read more

More about GTA 5

The makers had recently added a new heist in the game after an extremely long wait. The name of the heist was Cayo Perico heist where the players needed to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. Apart from the GTA 5 game, there have also been a number of different rumours about the upcoming GTA game that have managed to surface on the internet lately. A popular data miner Tom Henderson has managed to throw some light on the upcoming GTA 6 and its setting. He has confirmed that the game will be set in the modern day time rather than being set in the 1980s. He answered the questions of a fan on his Twitter and confirmed the same. Here is his Tweet.

It's not set in the 1980's and is modern. https://t.co/iav46Ty35V — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 12, 2021

Promo Image Source: Rockstar Games Twitter