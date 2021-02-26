When Will Snow Melt In ACNH? Winter Season Is Almost Over And Its Time To Welcome Spring

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a 2020 life simulation game that was developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform. Overall it is the fifth title in the Animal Crossing series. New Horizons became a big commercial success and it went on to sell 31 million copies worldwide which broke the console game record for most digital units sold within a time period of a month (5 million copies). New Horizons is the 15th best-selling video game in history. The latest news about this game is the end of the winter season and the welcoming of the spring season. Continue reading to know when is the last day of snow in ACNH.

When will Snow Melt in ACNH

The Winter season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has started coming to an end as snow has started to disappear from the island for players situated in the Northern Hemisphere. This will be a major moment and even a brand new experience for the new players to go through this change in atmosphere. Spring is going to be a beautiful and lush season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the entire player base has been looking forward to it for quite some time.

So when does the grass turn green? From the start of the 25th of February, the snow on the ground and trees of every player's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will start melting and this will soon get replaced by breathtaking and beautiful greenery. As the Spring season keeps progressing, the atmosphere will keep getting greener.

ACNH Mario Update

Below are the official patch notes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.8.0 update:

General Collaboration items have been added to match the “35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros.” You can order from “Nook Shopping” app after March 1, 2021. The following elements have been added Seasonal raccoon shopping items

Bug fixes After performing communication play with Ver. 1.7.0, when you select the user’s icon (My Page) in the HOME menu and select “Add friend” → “Search from people who played with you” to see the other party Fixed a bug that the nickname of “User” of Nintendo Switch was displayed in “Name in game” of “Software played together”. In addition, we have made adjustments and fixed bugs so that you can play the game comfortably



