Where Are Beast Boy, Superman And Batman In Fortnite? Here's How To Find These NPCs

Fortnite with its latest updates opened a new world of NPCs for players. With the introduction of DC superheroes like Clark Kent aka Superman, Batman and Beast boy, Fortnite players now have a whole new series of quests to follow in the game. Although these NPC quests are simple, finding them is the tricky part.

The DC heroes walk around the game’s map and their speech bubble only appears if the player is close, making them hard to spot at the first go. However, once spotted, players can interact with them and select one of the 2-3 quests they'll offer. These are easy quests that bolster gold bars or upgrade their weapons like other in-game quests. However, spending gold bars on these characters’ offers is not recommended.

Here’s how you can find newly introduced NPCs in Fortnite:

Where is Batman in Fortnite: The player can find Batman on the south side of Dirty Docks, near the cargo cranes and the parked alien UFO.

Where is Beast Boy in Fortnite: Beast Boy can be found at Weeping Woods, specifically on the bridge connecting both sides of the river.

Where is Superman in Fortnite: Clark Kent aka Superman will be at the farmhouse just outside the orchard location north of Corny Complex.

Become the Man of Steel.



Battle Pass owners, complete Quests to unlock Superman now!https://t.co/H2RT1IraOa pic.twitter.com/RXWV0LIoBh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2021

Marvel character skins in Fortnite

Further expanding its universe, Fortnite had introduced popular fictional characters like Wolverine, Superman, Ironman and many more characters. The game’s makers recently introduced Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gamora into the game. Epic Games took to the game’s official Twitter account to share the release of Gamora skin in-game. The makers also added items like a sword pickaxe and a new backpack to the Gamora bundle in the game, that can be bought.

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, the game managed to gain a lot of attention from the players with their in-game Ariana Grande concert. It is common to see Epic Games collaborate with popular stars like Ariana, Travis Scott, Major Lazer and many more. They have also released a new set of Weekly challenges for its players. Completing these challenges helps the players to increase their level and get several exciting rewards. Here is a list of all the latest Fortnite Weekly challenges released in the game.

