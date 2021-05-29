Where Are CB Radios In Fortnite? Check Out This Brief Guide On All 5 Locations

Fornite maps are huge and they receive lots of changes from time to time. While many of the locations are marked on the map, there are some that show up during specific missions. For the CB Radios, the locations are not marked on the map and players need to find them by themselves. So where are CB Radios in Fortnite? Continue reading the article for a guide on the CB Radio locations in Fortnite.

Use CB Radios in Fortnite

The first one can be found by going in the Northeast direction from Steamy Stacks. The CB radio here is right beside the shipping container.

The second one can be found by going to the hill that is in the east direction from Craggy Cliffs. This one is right beside the shack that has a telescope.

The third CB radio can be found by going in the North direction of Stealthy Stronghold. This one can be seen below the wooden shack.

The fourth one can be found by going towards the West direction of Slurpy Swamp. This one is located on a small island that has tents along with some containers.

The last one is in the southwest direction from the Misty Meadows. It is located below the wooden stairs of the ski lodge. Note that the stairs are outside of the ski lodge and not inside.

All of the missions that have been released in the game are foreshadowing quests that will lead up to the release date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Even if it doesn't make sense right now, all of the objectives are unmistakably linked to Season 7. Players had to previously find numerous broken telescopes and a downed black chopper in the first wave of missions, and now we had to discover some CB radios.

A new season's release date is usually announced shortly after a battle pass expires, so we may expect Chapter 2 Season 7 to be published the week of June 7th. Players can spend 950 V-bucks to get the complete battle pass. Those who do not have enough V-bucks can purchase 1000 V-bucks for £6.49 at the store.

IMAGE: Epic Games