Where Are The Cars In Fornite? Can You Drive Cars In Fortnite Season 3?

The Fortnite Season 3 trailer has lanched and the game's downtime has been crossed. Soon, it will be rolled for all the users to experience new surprises and games. Players are intrigued by how the Fortnite Battle Pass Trailer and the Teaser trailer have pointed out many things. Still, many are confused if they will be able to use their favourite road vehicles after watching new Skis, sharks and the map flooded with water. If you amongst the many players of the Fortnite community who are confused about where the cars are in Fortnite and are wondering, "can you drive cars in Fortnite Season 3?", then do not worry, we have got you covered.

Where are the cars in Fornite?

In the Fortnite Season 3 trailer, we can spot skis, sharks, helicopters and more. However, most importantly there are cars and other road vehicles, as well, present in the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass trailer. To find compact cars, one must go looking in the West of Dirty Docks located near one of the many entry points to the water. It is one of the most famous Fortnite car locations. The cars will appear in the small junkyard that has compact cars in it. The Lockie's Lighthouse is easy to spot, as it is present at the North of Sweaty Sands on an island alone.

Apart from this, players will also be surprised with new vehicle skins of not only cars but buggies, taxis, and trucks around the map to help them get from one side to another. It is confirmed that when players download the Fortnite Season 3 update, there will be new vehicles awaiting them. However, these vehicles will have a set amount of HP, and once they break, they explode in an inferno.

Can you drive cars in Fortnite Season 3?

If you are asking if we can drive cars in Fornite, the answer is yes and one can also drive in the Chapter 2 Season 3 update of the game even if it seems to be flooded with water. There are roads and places where Fornite car locations will be found active, as several reports state. But, so far no player using the cars in the new update has come out yet.

Images ~ Epic Games

