Where Are The Golden Artifacts In 'Fortnite'? How To Find These Artifacts In The Game

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

How to find Golden artifacts?

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like where are the golden artifacts in Fortnite and how to find the golden artifacts in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 that could answer their questions including where are the golden artifacts in Fortnite and how to find the golden artifacts in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

There are a number of different golden artifacts in Fortnite and the players are certainly curious about them. The first one can be found on the eastern side of the building where ar a number of market stalls. Reach there and find the artifacts underneath a ledge. There will be different options available but you should try and search for the one on the right and up against the rocks at the base of the spire. The head can also be seen in one of those stalls with a red banner behind it. The users are then required to go towards the south and reach the small building with a wood-covered archway in the front. Then they need to smash open the wood as soon as they reach the building to find the golden artifacts. Apart from that, we have also managed to gather some information about the new Season of Fortnite.

More about Season 6

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.