Where Are The Mythic Bosses In Fortnite Season 4 Located? Find And Beat Them Now

Two massive entities, Fortnite and Marvel have joined forces for the Chapter 2 season 4 of Fortnite and players are in for a treat. Fortnite has added new mythic bosses for every season since chapter 2 and this time around, there are going to be Marvel-esque bosses. One question that has been bothering fans is -- Where are the mythic bosses in Fortnite Season 4? As every boss and weapon has a secret location that the player has to uncover, here is a guide to follow and discover all the secret locations of the Mythic bosses.

Where are the mythic bosses in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite has introduced a huge roster of Marvel's greatest for season 4, namely Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Storm, Mystique, Groot, She-Hulk, and Dr. Doom to Fortnite Island. The Superheroes were summoned by Thor to fight against Galactus in the trailer for season 4, and Galactus would most likely be the end of the season boss who players will have to join forces to defeat. Fortnite awards the players that defeat mythic bosses with mythic weapons specific to the boss they have defeated. These mythic weapons are basically superpowers. Here are the complete details of where are the mythic bosses in Fortnite:

Image source: Fortnite Twitter handle

Dr Doom's lair

Dr Doom is a highly intelligent sorcerer villain from the Marvel Universe, most popular for his clashes against the Fantastic 4. Dr Doom is resting near the football ground in Peasant Park now named Doom's Domain. Defeating Dr. Doom could fetch you Dr. Doom's Mystical Bomb or Dr. Doom's Arcane Gauntlet.

this was pleasant park now Dooms Domain pic.twitter.com/R1FEYHh4IY — Tridzo (@Tridzo) August 27, 2020

Finding Wolverine

Wolverine is everyone's favourite overly aggressive and extremely short-tempered steel clawed mutant from the X-men. Wolverine isn’t as easy to find like Dr Doom. Fortnite has embedded an investigation for Wolverine. Players are supposed to head to Weeping Woods, the perfect location for the broody hero, and search for claw marks left by wolverine all over the area.

These are the only details of where are the mythic bosses in Fortnite season 4 released till now, any other locations will be updated as and when details are announced.

Other mythic weapons that are up for grabs in Fortnite season 4

Apart from Dr. Dooms mythic weapons other great mythic weapons such as Silver Surfer's Board and Groot's bramble shield can be found on Fortnite island. Both of the Mystic weapons can be found near the Quin-jet stations. Groots bramble shield is a shield made out of wood, which works exactly like Groot using his shield at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy to save his team. Silver Surfer's Board gives the player the ability to launch themselves in the air and glide out of a sticky situation, perfect for a swift escape.

Promo Image Source: CDNR twitter handle