Where Are The Soccer Players In Fortnite? Neymar Jr Outfit Challenges And More

Fortnite has been one of the top battle royal games in the industry for a long time. They have created one of the best environments for the players to play the game, with a whole community that backs the game. It additionally provides seasonal updates to the game with many major features that are added through these updates. The latest season is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Primal and it is back with new content and cosmetic options for the players. Many players want to know where are the soccer players in Fortnite.

Where are the Soccer Players in Fortnite?

Fortnite has an all-new skin that almost every player will want to get their hands on. The latest skin is of one of the top Footballers in the world. Currently, a PSG forward, Neymar Jr. is the latest skin in the game and every player is looking to get their hands on it. This can be done easily by completing certain challenges that the NPC Soccer Characters in Fortnite provide, but first the players will have to learn the Soccer Characters' location in Fortnite island. Check out the locations below:

Pleasant Park, here the players will find a soccer field with two goals

Dirty Docks, here the players will find a soccer field with one goal

Holly Hedges, here the players will find a soccer field with one goal

After talking to the soccer player, the players can get the Neymar Jr Banner for themselves and the Soccer ball toy emote. Then the players can start completing the challenges provided by the NPCs. The players will need to eliminate three players in any game type as Neymar Jr to acquire an emote that transforms Neymar Jr to his ‘primal form’. Completing 3 challenges will provide the players with the Neymar Jr loading screen and completing 5 of them will reward them the skin. Check out the Neymar Jr Fortnite challenges and rewards below:

Talk to an Island Soccer Character for the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner

Complete 3 quests from Island Soccer Players for the Neymar Jr Marador Loading Screen

Complete 5 quests from Island Soccer Players to unlock the Neymar Jr Outfit

Drop the Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters as Neymar Jr to unlock the Joia Trophy Back Bling

Score a Goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr to acquire the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe

