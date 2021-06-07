Where Are The Spooky TV Sets In Fortnite? Here's How To Complete This Foreshadowing Quest

Fortnite Season 6 is coming to an end and the Season 7 is about kickstart in all its glory. Many players haven’t completed all the tiers in the battle pass, and the last chance for them to complete it will go away as soon as Season 6 ends. Players have time to complete their Season 6 battle pass until that date and that can be done by gaining XP through completing challenges, winning matches, and more. Players are having trouble with one of the challenges where they have to destroy spooky TV Sets across Fortnite Island. Many players want to learn where are the Spooky TV sets in Fortnite.

Where are the Spooky TV Sets in Fortnite?

One of the Foreshadowing Challenges that players can complete is the Destroy Spooky TV Sets across Fortnite Island. This Foreshadowing challenge will fetch the players 24,000 XP which will take the player a long way in finishing all the tiers of their battle pass. The trouble the players are facing in this quest is finding the Spooky TV set's Location. The locations of these Spooky TV sets haven’t been given by Fortnite, so finding them can be a difficult job. Apart from that, the TV Sets have been spread across the entire island, so finding and locating all the TV Sets cannot be done during one match and the players will have to complete this task across multiple matches. In total, the players need to find and destroy 5 Spooky TV Sets. Check out all the Spooky TV sets Location below:

Spooky TV Set 1: For the first Spooky TV set, the players will have to travel to Craggy Cliffs, towards the northeast of this location is a patch of land separated by water on all sides. The first Spooky TV Set is located on this patch of land.

Spooky TV Set 2: This TV set is located towards the west of Lazy Lake, the players need to cross the water body and find the Spooky TV set resting under a tree.

Spooky TV Set 3: This Spooky TV Set is located towards the west of Sweaty Sands and Southwest of Craggy Cliffs, the Spooky Tv Set is located near the water, with a folding chair, a bush, and some rocks surrounding it.

Spooky TV Set 4: For the fourth Spooky TV Set, the players will have to travel southwest from Dirty Docks, here they will have to follow the powerlines until they find a pine tree under which the Spooky TV set is hiding.

Spooky TV Set 5: The last and final Spooky TV set that needs to be destroyed is located towards the very south of Catty Corner, it is located over a hill and is surrounded by tents and rocks.

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER