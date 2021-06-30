Where Are The Standing Stones In Forza Horizon 4? Week 52 Photo Challenge Guide

Released in 2018, Forza Horizon 4 continues to thrill gamers for all these years. The players enjoy this game due to its incredible interface, and daily and seasonal challenges. For now, many players have been trying to figure out a lot of information related to the game. They are currently wondering about where are the Standing Stones in Forza Horizon 4. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about Forza Horizon 4 Standing Stones location.

Where are the Standing Stones in Forza Horizon 4?

The Weekly Challenges are out and the Week 52 asks players to find Forza Horizon 4 Standing Stones location. To reach the location, a player needs to head to the southwest of Astmoor. However, here you need to know that this photo challenge involves travelling to a specific location with a specific model of car. Later, you have to take a photo there to complete the challenge and earn rewards like credits and influence.

So, for this Forza Horizon 4 Week 52 Challenge, you need to ride an Aston Martin and then go to the Standing Stones area shown in the middle of the map above. As you may see that the area is quite huge, you will find the stone structure referencing Stonehenge. To find the place, just go to the red marked area on the given map.

How to complete the Forza Horizon 4 Week 52 Photo Challenge?

To complete the challenge, just visit the place with your Aston Martin.

Activate the photo mode in the game.

Now, all you need to do is frame your Aston Martin with the stone monuments

Once you have taken a photo with the monuments, the challenge is complete, and as a reward, you receive 1000 influence points and a Super Wheelspin to try and win other bonuses.

Minimum PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements to run the game seamlessly

OS Xbox One, Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 8 GB

Video Memory 2 GB

Processor Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Graphics NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x

ALL IMAGES: FORZA HORIZON 4 SCREENGRAB

PROMO IMAGE: FORZA HORIZON 4 TWITTER