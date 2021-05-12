Where Are The Surfboards In Fortnite? Here's More About The Summer Festival In The Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNIE CREATIVE TWITTER
Fortnite makers have now added a lot of new content to its games with the help of the Fortnite Summer event. Because of this, the players have been asking questions like where are the surfboards in Fortnite? To get this new addition, the players will first need to leave the Battle Royale game mode if they are in one and start playing the Fortnite Creative mode. Using these surfboards in Fortnite can help the players ride the waves in the games’ Summer Festival. All the players need to do to get this surfboard is enter their toolboxes and locate the Surfboard Spawner.
Take us to #CreativeSummer!— Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) May 11, 2021
Want your game to be featured during Fortnite’s Summer event? Send us your sunny summer games by June 11 for a chance to be featured.
Get all the details here: https://t.co/KxWOvD9MGn pic.twitter.com/8Wz3mHLelV
There are no specific Surfboard locations in the game. The players will be able to place the Surfboard anywhere they want with the help of Surfboard Spawner. Then they will need to locate the board on the map and ride it on the waves with the help of using your controller’s action button. This might be very similar to riding a boat in the game. Apart from this, the makers have also added a lot of new stuff related to the Summer Festival in the game. They have added things like new boats, fishing zones and fishing poles to the game. All of this has been introduced with the 16.40 update that was released recently. To help out the viewers, here are all the changes made to the Fortnite Creative mode. All of these Patch Notes have been taken from Epic Games official website.