Where Are The Surfboards In Fortnite? Here's More About The Summer Festival In The Game

Fortnite makers have now added a lot of new content to its games with the help of the Fortnite Summer event. Because of this, the players have been asking questions like where are the surfboards in Fortnite? To get this new addition, the players will first need to leave the Battle Royale game mode if they are in one and start playing the Fortnite Creative mode. Using these surfboards in Fortnite can help the players ride the waves in the games’ Summer Festival. All the players need to do to get this surfboard is enter their toolboxes and locate the Surfboard Spawner.

Fortnite Surfboards Location

There are no specific Surfboard locations in the game. The players will be able to place the Surfboard anywhere they want with the help of Surfboard Spawner. Then they will need to locate the board on the map and ride it on the waves with the help of using your controller’s action button. This might be very similar to riding a boat in the game. Apart from this, the makers have also added a lot of new stuff related to the Summer Festival in the game. They have added things like new boats, fishing zones and fishing poles to the game. All of this has been introduced with the 16.40 update that was released recently. To help out the viewers, here are all the changes made to the Fortnite Creative mode. All of these Patch Notes have been taken from Epic Games official website.

GAMEPLAY FIXES

Fixed an issue where players were not able to rapidly edit with a blueprint out.

ISLAND FIXES

We have made a material adjustment to all Grid Islands to improve the visual clarity of grid lines and surface area. The new flat material has less noise compared to the older concrete material and projects less light reflections.

Removed the older Flat Grid Hub, Floating Island Hub and Grassy Hill Hub from the Island Create Menu since we have shifted to a new hub and portal layout.

UI

Fixed an issue where "Details" and "Back" buttons overlapped in the Creative Inventory.

Fixed an issue where the Recent Islands list did not update.

PREFAB & GALLERY FIXES

Fixed an issue with some floors in the Coral Castle Center Prefab not loading the material correctly.

Fixed an issue where the full roof assets from Coral Castle Prefabs & Gallery would not display a health bar when damaged or take damage from weapons.

Fixed an issue with the snow piles from the Ice House Prefabs & Gallery showing a one-sided texture.

DEVICE AND ITEM FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Health Powerup device did not fully drop to the floor when enlarged.

Fixed an issue where the Baller’s Grappler pulled vehicles towards the Baller instead of the other way round.

IMAGE: FORTNITE CREATIVE TWITTER