Where Is Beach Brutus In Fortnite? Here's How To Complete The Week 3 Challenge

Fortnite has become one of the best Battle Royale games of all time. This is mostly because of the number of players and also the different additions that have been made to the game. The makers have now added a new NPC in the game and the players are currently curious to know more about it. Thus they have been asking questions like where is Beach Brutus in Fortnite. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to find the Beach Brutus location in Fortnite.

Where is Beach Brutus in Fortnite?

The players have recently been trying to locate Beach Brutus in the game. To find this NPC, the players will have to land at Believer Beach in the game. Then they will have to start moving towards the northern side of the Believer Beach skatepark. There you will need to spot a parasol and the Beach Brutus will be just next to it. Converse with Sunny Joey or Beach Brutus has been one of the most searched terms by the Fortnite players. This is one of the weekly challenges that has been launched recently. To find this second NPC, the players need to head to the cavern park in the southern part of Believer Beach. Reach near the mobile homes and try to spot a human there.

Apart from this, the makers have also launched a new Summer party that can bring in new and exciting guests to the game. The Cosmic Summer Celebration party was amongst one of the most hyped-up plans of this event. This was launched recently and the players have been loving this event since then. Apart from this, makers have also released the new set of weekly challenges and that have been the talk of the gaming community. So here are these Fortnite weekly challenges.

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1): 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5): 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3): 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20): 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1): 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1): 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3): 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER