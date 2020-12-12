Where Is Camp Cod On Fortnite Map: Find Out Location Details Here

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Classic Mac OS. One of the most famous points of interest for a long time is camp cod. In this article, you will find out about the location of this POI in Fortnite Season 5.

Where is Camp Cod On The Fortnite Map

Camp Cod can be found by the players at the bottom-right of the map on its own secluded island. The easiest way to get here, unscathed, is by playing a Team Rumble match. Camp Cod will be located at the blue marker and you will need to harvest 200 metal and heading to the area to the left (in the below picture) you'll find a decent amount of metal.

Fortnite update 15.0 patch notes and new features

The Hunt is On The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds New hunters means new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next? The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?



