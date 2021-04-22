Where Is Cobb In Fortnite? Find Out Cobb Location In Fortnite Here

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer battle royale games. They have inspired a new era of free-to-play games. Fortnite stays above all of these games by constantly developing its own. Epic puts the players on top and tries to provide new content for them as frequently as they can. They also continuously patch the game bugs and other issues that the players might be facing, to keep a smooth operation going. Many players want to know where is Cobb in Fortnite.

Where is Cobb in Fortnite?

Many players have been wondering about the Cobb location in Fortnite. This is because a bug made the last set of Glyph Master Raz challenges available earlier in the game. These challenges were not supposed to arrive until the 28th of April in the game but have already due to some glitch. In this challenge, the players need to interact with Tarana, Lara Croft, Raven, Cluck, or Cobb. Finding the Cobb location has been a little difficult for the players. Check out this guide to learn Where is Cobb in Fortnite:

To interact with Cobb in Fortnite, the players will have to jump off the party bus and head towards the east edge of Frenzy Farm.

Once there, they need to head towards a POI called Risky Reels

In Risky Reels the players will see a huge house in the center, they need to climb this house to see Cobb waiting for them.

Fortnite Cobb Skin

Many players would want a Cobb Skin for themselves. Cobb is literally walking-talking corn on the cobb, with limbs. The shades and his smile show off a pretty cool personality, making him one of the desired skins in the game. To get the Cobb Skin in Fortnite the players just need to visit the Fortnite Item Store and pay 1,200 V Bucks to purchase this cool new skin.

Leave the Door Open Fortnite Emote

Fortnite is one of those platforms that is constantly branching out. It has provided a platform for music artists to promote their content. Many artists have had emotes, skins, concerts, and other cosmetics designed with their theme in Fortnite. The latest artist collaboration in Fortnite is with Bruno Mars. This collaboration brings the latest song Leave the Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak to the game.

The Leave the Door Open Fortnite emote is available in the Fortnite item stores for people to purchase for the price of 500 V Bucks. The Leave the Door Open Fortnite Dance has been choreographed by Bruno Mars himself, which adds a unique factor to this emote.

Promo Image Source: Adrotito Twitter