Where Is Fortilla In Fortnite? How To Use A Whirlpool To Complete The Aquaman Challenge?

The Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite recently debuted and has brought along various new exciting additions to the Battle Royale game. The first challenge is Season 3 of Fortnite is to use a whirlpool at The Fortilla to unlock the Aquaman skin. The Aquaman skin is also one of the latest addition to the game which can be earned by completing a number of challenges, similar to how the Deadpool character was unlocked in the previous season. But, using Whirlpools will not just allow gamers to unlock the Aquaman skin but also help one navigate the flooded world of Fortnite and even escape a foe, based on the player's skills.

Where to find The Fortilla in Fornite season 3?

The Fortilla is one of the newest locations to have debuted with the season 3 of Fortnite. It can be found to the south of Holly Hedges and to the west of Rickety Rig. Gamers would have to keep their eyes out for a collection of islands, which has been connected together using multiple zip lines. If compared to the older map, then The Forrtilla is situated just west to where Slurpy Swamp was once located. Check out The Fortilla on Fortnite's latest map below -

Image courtesy - Fortnite gameplay

How to use a whirlpool at The Fortilla in Fortnite?

To use a whirlpool in Fortnite's latest season, gamers first need to find a whirlpool in the Battle Royale game. Considering that the latest map introduced in Fortnite is mostly water, finding a whirlpool has become comparatively easier as compared to previous seasons. Whirlpools are easily visible from the air, so one of the easiest ways to complete the challenge to unlock the Aquaman skin is to fly straight over the location of The Fortilla after leaving from the battle bus.

Here, either a player can easily fly above The Fortilla or peacefully float down, always keeping an eye out for the whirlpool. Once the whirlpool is found, jump straight down into its waves. Once a player jumps into the waves, the whirlpool will shoot the avatar back up into the air, allowing the player to open the glider once again. This will complete the first Aquaman challenge. Check out a visual explainer for the first Aquaman challenge below -

