Where Is Forza Horizon 5 Located? Forza Horizon 5 Release Date, Trailer Song And More

The new Forza instalment was introduced during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase and it has got all the fans riled up. The racing game has astonishing visuals and seamless transitions. The latest instalment to the Forza franchise is called Forza Horizon 5. People want to learn more things about the upcoming game such as where is Forza Horizon 5 Located, Forza Horizon 5 release date, Forza Horizon 5 Demo, and more.

Where is Forza Horizon 5 Located?

The Forza Horizon 5 showcase video was absolutely mesmerizing, it had some stunning visuals, environmental effects, great surroundings, and a variety of racetracks. Forza Horizon 5 is located in Mexico and the races will take the players through dense rain forests, beautiful cities, and even a dormant volcano. Guanajuato city is the location that will be featured the most in the game. Check out the in-game description for Guanajuato city in Mexico below:

Undulating city of narrow and twisting alleys and streets, quaint plazas, and a fascinating network of underground tunnels.

Forza Horizon 5 Release Date

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated racing games of the year. The Xbox E3 2021 showcase finally provided a release date for the upcoming game. Forza Horizon 5 should be available for purchase on the 9th of November 2021. The game is only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 pre-order is available now and there are three editions of the game for the players to choose from. The price of the Standard edition is $59.99. The price of the Deluxe Edition is $79.99 and the players will receive a car pass along with the game. The price of the Premium edition is $99.99 and the players will receive a car Pass, two expansions, the VIP pass, the Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack, and early access to the game, early access will begin on the 5th of November.

Forza Horizon 5 Trailer Song

The trailer starts off with showing off the beautiful landscapes in the game, showing off the environment and its effects, and then suddenly panning to a powerful car. As soon as the car comes into the picture the speed of the trailer picks up and it's all adrenaline now. The trailer then showcases the cars racing and competing to win in various unique locations that have been created by the game.

Apart from all of this, there is one thing that caught a lot of players’ attention and that is the Forza Horizon 5 trailer song. The song used in the trailer was so catchy that every fan wants to know which song was used. Luckily for the players, the song has been revealed and the players can download it for themselves. The song that was used in the Forza Horizon 5 trailer was ‘You Can Get It’ by Arkells and K.Flay.

IMAGE: FORZAHORIZON TWITTER