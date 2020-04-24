Where Is Greasy Graves In Fortnite And How You Can Get There?

We are in the final week of the Fortnite Midas’ Mission Challenges and the last batch of tasks have arrived. One of the challenges requires players to visit the Greasy Graves, Hayman and The Agency in a single game. And while it is easy to locate and reach The Agency, finding the other two actually requires some work, especially considering that they are a bit obscure and small landmarks on the map. It is also likely that you may not have visited these places before.

It is not as easy to get there as all three locations need to be entered during one match. But if you wish to complete all the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges, it is essential that you complete this task as well. So, in this guide, we will show you exactly how you can get there. So, if you are looking for a route to the Greasy Graves, we'll show you exactly how you can get there.

Where is Greasy Graves in Fortnite?

Greasy Graves is not easy to find as it is nestled under the trees towards the northwest corner of Weeping Woods. On the map, you need to land right in between the Weeping Woods and Holly Hedges in C5. Here, you will see the decaying remains of the mascot signs for Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit and Durrr Burger. Once you get here, you will see the name of this landmark as the Greasy Grave area.

Meanwhile, Hayman is located to the Northeast of the Frenzy Farm, in the grid square E4. To reach the location, you have to head to the southwest corner of Frenzy Farm. Once you get down the road, it will be easier to spot the Hayman which stands tall in the middle of the surrounding fields. On the other hand, The Agency is located right in the middle of the map.

Make sure you stay at the Greasy Graves and all the other locations for a few seconds before moving on so it can easily register.

