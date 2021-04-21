Last Updated:

Where Is Lara Croft In Fortnite? Know How To Find The NPC Character In Fortnite

Where is Lara Croft in Fortnite has been a popular question asked by the gamers. So we have managed to list the location of this NPC right here. Read more

Fortnite has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention because of the additions released along with the latest update. The players have recently been trying to figure out the location of the new characters that have been added to the game. Thus they have recently been trying to ask questions like where is Lara Croft in Fortnite. So we have managed to gather some information about the same right here. Read more.

Where is Lara Croft in Fortnite?

Fortnite has not confirmed the release of Lara Croft as the latest NPC for the game. The makers also release a Mythical Weapon along with the addition of an NPC character. Lara Croft has brought in the exotic weapon, grappler bow. The players have recently been trying to figure out the Lara Croft spawn location in the game. This might be because the users want to try out this new weapon that can only be bought by meeting with Lara Croft. The users will need a Stealthy Stronghold to see Lara Croft. There might be some possibility that the players do not find Lara Croft at this location every time. Thus coming back to the same location in the next game might be the best they have at finding Lara Croft in Fortnite. Apart from that, we have also managed to list some new changes and challenges that have been released by the makers recently. 

Epic Challenges

  • Deal Damage With SMGs x 1000
  • Search Ammo Boxes x 5
  • Use A Campfire
  • Modify Vehicles With Off-Road Tires x 3
  • Drive From Sweaty Sands To Colossal Crops Without Leaving The Vehicle
  • Maintain a Speed of 65 or Greater for 4 Seconds in a Vehicle
  • Get 2 Seconds of Airtime in a Vehicle

Legendary Challenges

  • Collect Bars x 1,000
  • Collect Bars x 2,000
  • Collect Bars x 3,000
  • Collect Bars x 4,000
  • Collect Bars x 5,000

Fortnite is recently getting a lot of attention for their latest collaboration with DC Comics. DC is now releasing a new comic book series known by the name, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. The players can buy the first edition of the comic from the nearest stores. Each comic book will have a unique code that will grant the readers with redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items that will be related to the story in the comic series. The makers have released a small video about the Batman collaboration that shows how the storyline of the game is going to be changed with the release of this collaboration.

