Where is Mesprit in Pokemon Go? Check how to catch Mesprit & best counters

Mesprit is known as 'The Being of Emotion' and is a psychic-type Pokemon with a height of 1' 00" and weight of 0.7lbs. The Pokemon is weak against Ghost, Dark, and Bug-type Pokemons and hence these can be used against Mesprit in a battle. Additionally, the Pokemon does not evolve. Keep reading to find out where is Mesprit in Pokemon Go and how to catch Mesprit.

Where is Mesprit in Pokemon Go: Mesprit originally belongs to the Sinnoh region in the game. According to the official Pokemon.com website, trainers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India can encounter Mesprit in raids. The Pokemon is available in raids from September 14, 2021, to October 1, 2021, giving trainers a two-week-long window to get their hands on this legendary psychic Pokemon. Additionally, a player might encounter a Shiny Mesprit in legendary raids. However, the appearance rate is 1 in 20. Do keep in mind that it might be difficult to defeat the boss in tier 5 raids at once.

How to catch Mesprit?

Those who are not located in the geographical regions mentioned above will have to invite their friends from these regions to battle in a raid remotely. On the other hand, trainers can also trade Pokemons with their friends if they are willing to exchange a Mesprit. Being a psychic-type Pokemon, Mesprit is vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemons. To defeat Mesprit in raids, choosing a Pokemon from the types mentioned above will be right. The speed with which a player defeats the Pokemon in raids decides the number of Premiere Balls that they get at the end of the battle.

Pokemon Go Mesprit counters & best moves

Mesprit has an effective combination of fast and charged moves. Before creating a team for defeating the Pokemon in the legendary raid, knowing Mesprit Pokemon Go counters & best moves will help a trainer to create a strategy. As Fast Moves, Mesprit can use Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic) moves. As Charged Moves, Mesprit can use Blizzard (Ice), Future Sight (Psychic), and Swift (Normal). Mesprit in Pokemon Go counters Pinsir, Gengar, Scizor, Tyranitar, Yanmega, Giratina (Origin Forme), Chandelure, Darkai, Hydreigon and Yveltal.

A Bug-type Pokemon that will be effective against Mesprit will be Beedrill/Mega Beedril (Bug/Poison) with fast attacks as Bug Bite (Bug), and Infestation (Bug) and Charged Attack as Fell Stinger (Bug) and X-Scissor (Bug). A Ghost-type Pokemon that is suggested against Mesprit in Pokemon Go is Banette/Shadow Banette (Ghost) with fast Attack as hex (Ghost) and Shadow Claw (Ghost) and a Charged Attack as Shadow Ball (Ghost).

Image: pokemon.com