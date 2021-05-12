Where Is Orelia In Fortnite? Here's More About The Latest NPC In The Game

Fortnite makers have constantly been updating their game with a number of new characters in the game. The players have recently started talking about the Fortnite Orelia location since this new NPC has been released in the game. They have been asking questions like where is Orelia in Fortnite for a long time now. The players can find the Fortnite Orelia location easily in the game. All they need to do is go to her own private island in the game. This Fortnite new island can be found located just off the coast from Flush Factor on the southwest corner of the island. To be precise, the players need to go to the ruins of an old castle to find the Fortnite Orelia location in the game. This character also has a completely new Mythic weapon in the game and the players need to be careful with the character. She will attack the players brutally if she gets angry for any given reason so maintaining a safe distance with this NPC is certainly a great idea.

Emerging from the shadows, Lady Orelia takes her place beside Oro.



Find her on the Island, and offer tribute in the form of Bars. But be warned, not everyone who has seen her has returned.https://t.co/NLTCMKiYMo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2021

New Fortnite Skins

Apart from this, the makers have also added a lot of new content to their game and the fans are loving it. They have now added a new DC character skin in the game. This news has been confirmed by an official blog post on Epic Games' website. The makers have planned to bring in the skin from May 13 and the fans are certainly excited for the game. This Teen Titans member will be a part of Chapter 2 Season 6’s Battle Pass warriors of the game and thus it happens to be an essential part of the number of Fortnite characters in the game. The makers have not only got the skin in the game but have also a new Beast Boy cup that gives its participants some exciting rewards.

The makers of Fortnite have constantly been adding different skins and have been collaborating with a number of popular productions out there. They are also going to bring in a new Naruto skin in the game which might cost somewhere around 700 V-Bucks in the game. Apart from bringing in some iconic fictional characters, makers have also brought in the Neymar Jr skin to the game. Well, getting a skin in Fortnite is certainly an easy task but it does require some in-game money. To minimise your spending on such skins, you can buy a battle pass in the game. Or else the players can even pay around 950 V-bucks or 2800 V-bucks for the deluxe edition in the game to buy the Neymar Jr skin in Fortnite.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES OFFICIAL BLOG