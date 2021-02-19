Where Is Scenic Spot In Fortnite? Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge And Mount Kay Locations

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point is attempting to maintain the level of fun of season 4. This new season carries new characters to the game as bounty hunters. These hunters have been called from various gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Alongside this, the players are being treated with numerous missions and difficulties to finish in Fortnite Island. Taking part in these missions and challenges is the best way to level up the tiers in the battle pass in Fortnite. Numerous players need to know where is scenic spot in Fortnite.

Where is scenic spot in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly challenges for week 12 have been released and one of these challenges needs the players to visit the Scenic Spot in Fortnite, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay. This Fortnite Weekly challenge requires the players to do a little sightseeing on the island.

This Fortnite challenge is pretty straightforward and easy, but there is one thing that makes it a little difficult. Players that are completing this challenge need to just visit all of these locations, but in one game, if the player dies after visiting just one or two of the three locations, they will have to start over.

These locations are spread out, but fortunately in one half of the map. The player will have to plan their route from when they get off the battle bus. Check out the best route and locations of these spots in Fortnite below:

There are two ways the players could go about traveling to these locations, the first one would be to get down at Mount Kay, then travel to Gorgeous Gorge, and then to the Scenic Spot. For the second way the players could go the other way round, first the Scenic Spot, then Gorgeous Gorge, and finally Mount Kay.

Mount Kay is in the southern part of the map, south of Catty Corner

Gorgeous Gorge is in the center of the map, a little north of Hunter’s Haven

Scenic Spot is in the northern part of the map, can be found towards the southwest of Steamy Stacks.

Fortnite Week 12 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for week 12 have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Week 12 Challenges for this week below:

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck

Throw a fish back in to the water

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots

