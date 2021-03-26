Where Is Sogen In Ghost Of Tsushima? Here's How To Find The Suspicious Monk

Ghost of Tsushima has been one of the most popular games released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The players seem to love this game but some of them have been asking a number of questions related to it. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more about it

Where is Sogen in Ghost of Tsushima?

The players have recently been trying to ask questions like where is Sogen in Ghost of Tsushima and how to find Sogen ghost in Ghost of Tsushima. This is because the makers have released a mission that needs the players to find the Sogen ghost . Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular mission. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where is Sogen ghost in Ghost of Tsushima and how to find Sogen in Ghost of Tsushima. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Ghost Of Tsushima.

First you will need to reach the Golden Temple and talk with Lady Masako who will tell you about Sogen. This monk can be found just near the entrance, not far away from Golden Temple. Instead of going into the pagoda, you will be required to go towards the building on the left of you. Sogen will be found just at the outer circle of this building. Apart from that, we have managed to gather a small video that was uploaded by a popular gamer. This also help you to find the Sogen ghost in the game.

More about Ghost of Tsushima

Apart from this, the makers have also introduced a new multiplayer game mode called Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. This mode has brought in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages.The players will get an option to choose from 4 different classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates. The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Samurai

Hunter

Ronin

Assasin

Promo Image Source: Ghost of Tsushima Twitter