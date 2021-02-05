Where Is The Dart Board In Firebase Z? Check Out The Firebase Z Dart Board Location

COD Black Ops Cold War is without a doubt perhaps the most well-known COD games out there. Cold War is the first cutting edge game to be delivered for the new consoles. This game has made a gigantic effect and is additionally consistently expanding its player base. Cold War stays in the game by giving new substance to the players to abide in. The most recent thing included in the game is the Cold War Firebase Z. Players want to check out where is the dartboard in Firebase Z.

Where is the Dart Board in Firebase Z?

Firebase Z is finally here with the latest Cold War Update. Firebase Z is a new Zombies map with a full-fledged excursion planned out for the players. There are various activities players can do on the map which include new perks, wonder weapons, and more. One of the things that players have been curious about is the location of the Firebase Z dartboard. To find it the players will have to reach the start of the map. The Dartboard is located next to the Wunderfizz machine, through the Atrium, to the left of the Pack-A-Punch machine in the Village Mess Hall.

How to interact with the Firebase Z Dartboard?

There are new wonder weapons in Cold war thanks to the Firebase Z update. Players need to find parts of the new wonder weapon all over the firebase Z map. One of the parts can be accessed through the Dart Board. Players will see a radar next to the dartboard and both have almost identical partitions. Players will have to shoot the spots on the Dart Board that coincide with the readings on the radar. After shooting all the right spots the player will have to shoot the bullseye and a secret compartment will open to provide the players with a new Wonder weapon part.

Cold War Story

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed cold war-Esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favourite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favourite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this instalment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Cold War will also be appearing on the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

