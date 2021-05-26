Where Is The Downed Black Helicopter In Fortnite? Helicopter Location And Puzzle Solution

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game that is constantly developing. In the previous season, Epic introduced NPCs to Fortnite Island. Some of these NPCs were kept to create more chaos on the island and the others were to provide quests. Completing these quests would provide the players with special loot and other rewards that they can use in the match. One of the latest quests needs the players to investigate downed black helicopter. Numerous players are wondering where is the downed black helicopter.

Where is the Downed Black Helicopter?

Near Colossal Crops, the players will find a farmer that will provide them with this quest. This farmer will let the players know that there was a helicopter that was flying pretty low over his farm. This helicopter manages to fly quite the distance from the farm. Players will find the downed black helicopter towards the north of Misty Meadows. Players will have to move across a very small island to reach the plains where the helicopter has crash-landed.

Investigate Downed Black Helicopter

Just finding the helicopter won’t finish the quest for the players, they will have to do some investigation too. The players will have to go near the helicopter to interact with it, this will initiate a puzzle sequence for them. To solve the puzzle the players need to decipher the radio frequency. To do this the players just have to press the ‘+’ option until the message stops changing and then hit the ‘-‘ option once. This should complete the puzzle and two words will be highlighted, ‘India Oscar’ and ‘Opsec Level 3’. The quest will then be completed and the players will receive 24,000XP for completing it.

Collect Research Books in Fortnite

The new set of Fortnite Challenges has arrived and this one tasks the players to travel across Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. For this challenge, the players will have to collect a total of 8 research books from these locations. 5 of these books are located in Holly Hedges and the other 3 are located in Pleasant Park. Check out where to find the research books in Fortnite below:

Holly Hedges

Northwest edge of Holly Hedges in the yellow house

Northeast edge of Holly Hedges in the brown house

Southeast edge of Holly Hedges by the Goalpost in the green house

Southern edge of Holly Hedges in the brown house

Western edge of Holly Hedges in the blue house

Pleasant Park

Northern edge of Pleasant Park in the small house surrounded by a fence

Western street of Pleasant Park in the green house

Western street of Pleasant Park in the white middle house

IMAGE: TOYERTOYS TWITTER