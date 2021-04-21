Where Is The Grappler Bow In Fortnite? Here's How To Get This Exotic Weapon In The Game

Fortnite has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention because of the additions released along with the latest update. The players have recently been trying to figure out ways to get the new weapons and other additions to the game. Thus they have recently been trying to ask questions like where is the grappler bow in Fortnite. So we have managed to gather some information about the same right here.

Where is the grappler bow in Fortnite?

Fortnite has managed to add a new weapon called the grappler bow and the players are certainly curious to find it. Thus they have been asking questions like where is the grappler bow in Fortnite and are trying to find the grappler bow location in the game. The weapon was released along with Lara Croft being announced as an NPC. The makers also release a Mythical weapon along with the NPC character. Thus Mythical grappler bow was brought in along with the latest NPC character, Lara Croft. To get the weapon, players can reach Stealthy Stronghold and trade 500 Gold Bars for the same. Apart from this, there is no other option to buy the weapon in the game. There is also a chance that Lara Croft might not make the trade. So trying out in the next game could be your next best option.

An elegant form of travel, perfect for a primal age.



Find Lara Croft on the Island to get this Exotic Weapon! pic.twitter.com/kEYwvsvAER — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2021

More about Fortnite

The new season of Fortnite involves the players helping Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. Apart from this, Fortnite had initially announced a collaboration with DC for releasing a Batman skin in the game. Initially, there were no updates about the same, but now the makers have released a small video about the Batman skin.

The video shows how the storyline of the game is going to be changed with the release of the Batman skin. All of this has been shown in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. The end of the video also confirms that the Zero Point collaboration of the game is going to start on April 20. This crossover event will also bring in a comic book that can be bought through comic book stores near you.

Promo Image Source: Fortnite Twitter