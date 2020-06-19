Where Is Secret Boat In Fortnite? The Ultimate Loot On Latest Map

Fortnite recently debuted its Chapter 2 Season 3 which currently being loved by avid gamers. With every new season, Fortnite adds on a number of exciting features in the game which brings a twist to the staple Battle Royale format. This time around, along with introducing a brand new Aquaman skin and has introduced a lot of water bodies in the gameplay map, making it a water-themed map this time around.

With having a water-themed map, the entire island of Fortnite is now stacked with sharks and ready for looting. One of the biggest addition to the looting part of the game is the new secret boat which has been introduced along with the latest season. Read to know where to find the secret boat on the map in Fortnite.

Find secret boat in Fortnite

Image courtesy - Chilly Kdog Fortnite Gameplay/YouTube

The secret boat introduced by Fortnite with its latest season consists of a major loot that can help the player get through the game with ease. The boat consists of Slurp Barrels, Henchmen Chests, Chest points, weaponry and also the latest additions of bananas, coconuts and mushrooms. Though the secret boat is filled with various attractions, it does not spawn at one specific location on the map.

As of now, not many players know about the secret boat as the season has debuted only a few days back. But, a few Fortnite streamers have found their way to it. The secret boat spawns all across the map so it is very difficult to find out where it actually is. A player needs to spot the boat while being in the battle bus and land over on to the boat directly.

Though it sounds easy to spot the boat while being on the battle bus, keep in mind that the secret boat spawns towards the edge of the map which makes it much more difficult to find and access. Since the new water-themed map has changed the points of interest for many players, it can be expected that the secret boat starts seeing traffic of players in order to reap the benefits. Check out the video below to know about the latest secret boat furthermore -

