Where Is The Tomato Basket In Fortnite? Find Out All About This Week 4 Challenge

Fortnite season 5 is here and the theme of this season is known as "Worlds Collide". According to this theme, the entire Fortnite map is going to be changed a lot which will including the addition of new biomes, new locations like Paradise Palms and Lazy Links, and a collection of brand new vehicles and all this was launched on July 20, 2018. Here, you will know all about how to collect a Tomato basket in Fortnite.
In total there are around 3 locations where you will be able to find a tomato basket in Fortnite. One of the three locations to find a tomato basket in Fortnite is by going in the direction of the northeast from the Colossal Coliseum. The rest of the two locations can be found at the Orchard.
Collecting a tomato basket from a nearby farm can be easily completed by going to all the three locations and you only have to collect one tomato basket from a nearby farm in order to finish the Fortnite challenge. One thing you need to keep in mind is that since all these locations are very near, there is a big chance that all the players will be trying to do the same. Here is the entire list of challenges for week 4 of Fortnite Season 5:
