Where Is The Tomato Basket In Fortnite? Find Out All About This Week 4 Challenge

Fortnite season 5 is here and the theme of this season is known as "Worlds Collide". According to this theme, the entire Fortnite map is going to be changed a lot which will including the addition of new biomes, new locations like Paradise Palms and Lazy Links, and a collection of brand new vehicles and all this was launched on July 20, 2018. Here, you will know all about how to collect a Tomato basket in Fortnite.

Where is the Tomato Basket in Fortnite?

In total there are around 3 locations where you will be able to find a tomato basket in Fortnite. One of the three locations to find a tomato basket in Fortnite is by going in the direction of the northeast from the Colossal Coliseum. The rest of the two locations can be found at the Orchard.

For the first location that is northeast of the Colossal Coliseum, you can find this one inside a building

Rest of the two which are at the Orchard can be found inside a barn and the third one can be found inside a house painted white. The one that is inside the barn is located at the topmost part of the inside which is right under the roof The last inside the white house can be located just near the fridge.



Collecting a tomato basket from a nearby farm can be easily completed by going to all the three locations and you only have to collect one tomato basket from a nearby farm in order to finish the Fortnite challenge. One thing you need to keep in mind is that since all these locations are very near, there is a big chance that all the players will be trying to do the same. Here is the entire list of challenges for week 4 of Fortnite Season 5:

Epic / Weekly Challenges (20,000 XP) Eliminations within 5m (1) Eliminations while below 50 health (1) Eliminations at full health and shields (1) Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10) Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100) Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm (1) Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck (1)

Legendary Challenge (Limited Time Only / 55,000 XP) Damage from above (4,000/8,000/12,000/16,000/20,000)



