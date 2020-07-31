Where Is Xur In Destiny 2 Today And What Is The Exotic Merchant Selling On July 31?

Yet another week for Destiny 2 fans to get their hands on exotic items from Xur. The fans of the game are treated with an opportunity to get their hands on special exotic items every Friday. Xur is a weekly merchant who spawns on different locations in the map of Destiny 2. But, there are only a handful of places where Xur actually spawns. Places like the Tower, Titan, EDZ, Nessus and IO are Xur's favourite places to appear and sell the exotic items.

Also read: Diplo Fortnite event: How to watch live concert at party royale main stage?

Last week (July 27), Xur had spawned out at Titan at the Rig. The merchant offered gamers Sunshot - Exotic Hand Cannon, Liar's Handshake - Exotic Hunter gauntlets, Eternal Warrior - Exotic Titan helmet and Skull of Dire Ahamkara - Exotic Warlock helmet. Read below to know where is Xur today and what he is selling -

Also read: Fortnite XP coins Week 7 locations: Locations of Purple, Blue, Green & Golden XP coins

Where is Xur today?

This week around, Xur can be found at the EDZ. Whenever Xur spawns at the EDZ, he can often be spotted at Winding Cove. Check out what he is selling today below -

Image courtesy - Destiny 2 Gameplay/ Vegeta Plays YouTube

What is Xur selling?

Telesto - Exotic Fusion Rifle Aeon Swift - Exotic Hunter Gauntlets Lion Rampant - Exotic Titan Leg Armor Ophidian Aspect - Exotic Warlock Gauntlet

Telesto - Exotic Fusion Rifle

Telesto is a fusion rifle belonging to the Exotic rarity having a damage type of Void. The weapon's grip has been made with a lighter grip which increases the handling speed. Whereas it also has increased range as compared to other rifles.

Also read: Destiny 2 Beyond Light delayed: Know all the details about Destiny 2 release date

Aeon Swift - Exotic Hunter Gauntlets

The Aeon Swift allows players to - Grenade energy to Warlocks, Dodge energy to Hunters and Melee energy to Titans. It is a gauntlet which belongs to the Exotic rarity and Hunter class. It has a power rate of 10, making it one of the powerful gauntlets in Destiny 2.

Lion Rampant - Exotic Titan Leg Armor

Lion Rampant is a set of Exotic Leg Armor available only to the Titan class. This armor can double the rate of lift abilities. It can also increase the directional control while being airborne.

Also read: Outbreak Perfected guide in Destiny 2: How to get perfected exotic in the game?

Ophidian Aspect - Exotic Warlock Gauntlet

Ophidian Aspect is a set of Exotic Gauntlets available only to the Warlock class. It allows weapons to ready and reload quickly. Whereas it also increases the range of Melee.