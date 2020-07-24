Where Is Xur In Destiny 2 Today On July 24? Xur Location Details

Destiny 2 fans are treated with an opportunity to get their hands on special exotic items every Friday via Xur. He is the weekly exotic item merchant in Destiny 2 who shows up on different locations in the world of Destiny. Whereas, in Destiny 2, Xur can appear on the map on a weekly basis. There are only a handful of places where Xur can be found. Places like The Tower, Titan, EDZ, Nessus and IO are those locations. Last week, Xur had popped up in The Tower, thus leaving the location aside for this week. Read to know where Xur is on July 24 below -

Destiny 2: Xur location on July 27, 2020

This week around, Xur will be having out at Titan. Whenever Xur spawns in Titan, he can be often spotted in The Rig. Below are the exotic items Xur got for sale this time around.

What is Xur selling?

Sunshot - Exotic Hand Cannon Liar's Handshake - Exotic Hunter gauntlets Eternal Warrior - Exotic Titan helmet Skull of Dire Ahamkara - Exotic Warlock helmet

Sunshot

Sunshot is one of the most exotic weapons offered to the players in Destiny 2. The Sunshot hand cannon has two different perks. Players can use the cannon to create some significant damage and also kill the target in a single shot. With one bullet, this weapon can kill many in Destiny 2.

Liar's Handshake

Liar's Handshake is a range of exotic gauntlets which have been categorised in the Hunter Class. Players can use this gauntlet to absorb melee attacks and provide a powerful counterpunch. It had first appeared in Destiny 2: Joker's Wild.

Eternal Warrior

Eternal Warrior is an exotic helmet which belongs to the Titan Class. It allows players to gain an over shield when activating Fists of Havoc in the gameplay. Whereas, it also has a number of Tiers which go up to five ranks.

Skull Of Dire Ahamkara

Skull of DDire Ahamkara is an exotic range of helmet which belongs to the Warlock class. It was first introduced in Destiny 2 during the Forsaken expansion. It provided extra damage resistance from Nova Bom, which is capable of killing grant Super energy.

