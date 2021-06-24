Where To Collect Cat Food In Fortnite? Here Is A Guide For Fortnite Cat Food Locations

Fortnite Season 7 has kickstarted in all its glory and the new season is called Invasion. The players saw the end of season 6 and the start of season 7 with Aliens Invading Fortnite Island. Fortnite has been introduced to aliens, UFOs, and other alien artifacts in the latest season. Apart from all of this, Fortnite keeps adding new challenges for players to complete. Many have wondered where to collect Cat Food in Fortnite?

Where to collect Cat Food in Fortnite?

One of the legendary challenges for Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges has the players searching for Fortnite Cat Food locations. The players need to collect Cat Food from two different locations to complete this Fortnite Legendary Weekly Challenge. The cat food is stored in packages and has been placed in two different locations. Check out the Fortnite Cat Food Locations below:

Retail Row

The players should head over to this POI and look for the bigger buildings towards the north of this location. The package is placed on the backside of one of these buildings, the players can find out which building to visit by locating a parked truck trailer near a loading dock door.

Dirty Docks

The players should head towards the south of this POI, the area where UFOs are found in abundance. In this location the players will find a pallet of Meowscles-branded boxes, the cat food package is located right next to it.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 3

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the third week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Catch fish at a fishing spot (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) - 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (0/1) - 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey or Beach Brutus (0/1) - 15,000 XP

Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication devices on mountain tops (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (0/2) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER