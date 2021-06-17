Where To Destroy Equipment At Satellite Stations In Fortnite? Find All The Details Here

As expected, you are going to get a lot of new challenges in week 2 of Fortnite chapter 2, season 7. So, if you are searching for a complete guide that explains clearly about destroying equipment at satellite stations locations and week 2 quests, you have come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite, a full list of week 2 quests, and more.

Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite?

In the upcoming sections, we are going to give you all the details you need to know about where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite and the full list of week 2 quests you need to complete. You will be able to actually find a total of 7 satellite stations in Fortnite. Every single one of these stations consists of various equipment such as control panels and computer screens.

You don’t really need to do much to complete this quest. In fact, when you get into a satellite station, all you can do is destroy any equipment you find in the offices. You will be able to easily get it done either using a pickaxe or your weapon. Also, when you get to a satellite station, you must look for computer screens, control panels, or any tech equipment that looks important. You need to destroy a total of 15 pieces of equipment to successfully complete this quest.

When you complete this challenge, you will get 30000XP, and you will be able to find a Body Scanner among any one of the 7 stations. What you have to do is to step onto the Body Scanner to complete one of the week 2 Legendary quests and you can collect your rewards as well.

Details of the destroy equipment at satellite stations locations in Fortnite

A full list of Fortnite week 2 quests

We hope that we are able to give you all the details you need to know about Where to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite and a full list of week 2 quests in the game. Although the challenges look difficult in the beginning, they are pretty simple to complete once you start playing. We can’t wait to experience the week 2 quests. All the very best!

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES TWITTER