Where To Find Ditto In Pokemon Go? Here's All You Need To Know About Catching Ditto

Ditto is one of the most difficult Pokemons to catch in Pokemon Go. Simply because it does not appear in the wild in its native form. It transforms into other Pokemons, taking all the attributes, attacks and other habits of other Pokemons.

However, in its original form, Ditto is a little purple blob-like Pokemon that was initially part of the first generation. Keep reading to know more about where to find Ditto in Pokemon Go and how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go.

Where to find Ditto in Pokemon Go?

It is more tricky than it sounds. In Pokemon Go, DItto cannot be found in its original form. Instead, the Pokemon transforms into other Pokemons in the game. Now, this might be a little too scary for players who are looking to catch the Pokemon. Fortunately, there are only a bunch of Pokemons that Ditto can transform into, and the names of these Pokemons are given below. So, the best way to find a Ditto in Pokemon Go is to actually look for the Pokemons that it can transform into.

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go?

As explained earlier, players will not be able to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go. They would catch the Pokemon Ditto has transformed into and hence, a player would not know whether they have watched Ditto until the very last moment. As and when a player catches a Pokemon that Ditto has transformed into, instead of the regular catching screen, the text above Pokeball will read "Oh?" and Ditto will reveal its true form.

Which Pokemons can Ditto transform into?

Now that readers know all about where to find Ditto in Pokemon Go and how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go, some tips might help them do it. Firstly, players should keep an eye on the target Pokemon in their nearby list. Secondly, players can catch a Ditto from both lures and incenses. Additionally, players will find that the Pokemon can be found in the same location more than once. Some of the Pokemons that Ditto can transform into include Gastly, Drowzee, Teddiusra, Remoraid, Fulpin, Numel, Dwebble, Foongus and Stunky.