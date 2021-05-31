Where To Find Dual Pistols In Fortnite? Dual Pistols Legendary Challenge Explained

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in the multiplayer battle royale games sphere. They have roused a new period of free-to-play games. Fortnite remains the most popular of these games by continually building up their own. Epic puts the players on top and attempts to give new substance to them as habitually as possible. They have concocted the most recent season for the game. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is live and the topic this time around is 'Primal'. New weapons have been added to this season. The players want to learn where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite.

Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite?

Dual Pistols are one of the weapons that have made their way back into Fortnite. Dual Pistols can be found in Rare of Epic Variants. There is no specific location for Dual Pistols in Fortnite. They can be found by looting chests or as ground loot. Looting something higher than a standard chest may increase the chances of a player getting Dual Pistols in the game. Players have been searching for the Dual Pistols in Fortnite to complete the Legendary Challenge provided by the game. Check out the Legendary Tasks associated with the Dual Pistols below:

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 11

Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges for the 11th week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Maintain full shields for 1 minute: (0/1)

Use bandages: (0/3)

Play different game modes: (0/3)

Spend gold bars with Deadfire: (0/1)

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters: (0/1)

Place a spirit crystal at the tallet mountain: (0/10)

Visit Ghost and Shadow Ruins: (0/2)

Legendary Challenge

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP

IMAGE: FEVERSBOT TWITTER