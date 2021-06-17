Where To Find Graffiti Covered Wall In Fortnite? Learn All The Details Here

On Tuesdays, Fortnite releases new epic challenges and alien artifacts into the game. The latest being the Legendary quests and asking its players to find the graffiti-covered walls in specific locations. As soon as this quest got released, players started their search for graffiti wall in Fortnite. If you are one among them and you are searching for a complete guide that clearly explains where to find graffiti-covered wall in Fortnite and a full list of week 2 challenges, you have come to the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at where to find graffiti-covered wall in Fortnite, graffiti wall locations, a full list of Fortnite week 2 challenges, and more.

Where to find graffiti covered wall in Fortnite?

You will be asked to find graffiti-covered wall in either Hydro 16 or Catty Corner.

Although you need to find only one graffiti-covered wall from those 2 locations, there are actually 3 such walls. The first graffiti-covered wall is at the northwest part of the building to the left of the dam at Hydro 16. The second wall is at the bottom left of the dam wall to the east. The third and final wall is a pair of pieces of graffiti on the wall near the giant metal door southeast of Catty Corner. Again, we would like to remind you that you only need to find one graffiti-covered wall from either location to complete this challenge. When you start this quest, it may look intimidating due to the fact that the Hydro 16 isn’t mentioned on the map. This might even leave you in a trickier position. Having said that, pick the location that is easy for you to locate a graffiti-covered wall. In the next section, we will look at the graffiti wall locations in Fortnite.

All the graffiti wall locations in Fortnite

You will need to find the graffiti-covered wall in either Hydro 16 or Catty Corner.

A full list of Fortnite week 2 challenges

