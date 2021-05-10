Where To Find Lashing In Stranded Deep? Stranded Deep Lashing Crafting Guide

Stranded Deep is the ultimate first-person survival game. In this game, the players survive a plane crash and find themselves ashore on a deserted island. Players will need to hunt for food, scavenge for resources and most importantly try and survive on this island. This game was released in 2015 and players can play Stranded Deep on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Many players want to learn where to find Lashing in Stranded Deep.

Where to find Lashing in Stranded Deep?

Stranded Deep lashing is a very important resource in the game. It is used as a crafting ingredient for a majority of recipes such as tools, structures, etc. These recipes include Crude Axe, Crude Hammer, Crude Bow, Arrow, Speargun Arrow, Bandage, Tanning Rack, and Loom. This is an important ingredient as it is acquired from renewable resources. Stranded Deep Lashing can be crafted from fibrous leaves, 4 fibrous leaves need to be used to craft a lashing. Obtaining this resource is crucial in the game. Stranded Deep Fibrous leaves can be acquired by harvesting a Yucca Tree or breaking a Palm Sapling in the game.

Stranded Deep Update

Additions:

Added a new Splash Screen to the start of the game.

Added the option for Third Person view.

Added Yucca cutting and farming.

Added Giant Crabs and Hogs.

Added Container Shelves, Canopies and Light Hooks for Rafts.

Added Hog, Crab, Giant Crab and Snake Spawners - This allows creatures to respawn on regular and custom on islands.

Combined Cloth and Tarp into one item.

Added improvements to material refunding visuals.

Added notifications for new Skills.

Added improvements to distant renders, water light refraction, light and shadows, particle and sound effects.

Added Volumetric Clouds.

Added HDR TV Support - HDR on the console must be configured to see this effect and HDR brightness can be controlled in the options menu.

Bug Fixes and Adjustments:

Fixed an issue with Deleted Islands reappearing on restart.

Fixed Shore Elements shifting position on reload.

Fixed a stutter between islands causing loss of Raft and Gyro.

Fixed an issue which prevented Inventory from auto-stacking correctly.

Fixed Underwater light refraction causing visual disruptions during gameplay.

Fixed Logs dropping vertically under character that caused the character to be displaced character upwards.

Fixed an issue that caused difficulty interacting with Rafts.

Fixed Raft sail being in incorrect position on game load

Fixed Life Raft Paddle remaining in mid air upon moving the Life Raft.

Fixed an issue with Lionfish causing poison effect after safe capture.

Fixed an issue that caused the Player being unable to place crafted building sections.

Fixed Interact button prompt not being present or disappearing when performing actions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Interaction Prompt not being displayed upon approaching a sunken boat’s ladder.

Multiple tools can now be added to the tool belt.

Adjusted raft steering.

Adjusted shark aggression/speed.

IMAGE: SEDEOUS TWITTER