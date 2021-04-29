Where To Find Mega Sloth In Fallout 76? Here's More About Finding This Mega Creature

Quick links:
Source: Fallout 76 Twitter
Fallout 76 is a popular online action role-playing game that is played by thousands of players from all over the globe. The makers have added a lot of new content to their game and the players are loving it. But some of these players are asking specific questions about the game like where to find mega sloth in Fallout 76. Here is the exact mega sloth location in Fallout 76. Read more
These mega sloths can be spotted throughout the Mire and Cranberry Bog. The players can try and check the places like large trees and more. The mega sloths are not going to have immediate hostile behaviour like the other creatures in the game. These creatures will first try and ignore anything that is not attacking them. Do not go too close to these creatures as they have the capability to use their claws to scratch, dealing heavy damage. Also, keep in mind that these creatures will certainly hurl rocks or shake to release a cloud of fungal spores from the mushrooms growing on their back that can affect the players' vision. So keep a safe distance from these creatures or be attacked viciously. The makers have also released the latest update for the game and we have listed some of the major changes made to the game.