Where To Find Mega Sloth In Fallout 76? Here's More About Finding This Mega Creature

Fallout 76 is a popular online action role-playing game that is played by thousands of players from all over the globe. The makers have added a lot of new content to their game and the players are loving it. But some of these players are asking specific questions about the game like where to find mega sloth in Fallout 76. Here is the exact mega sloth location in Fallout 76.

Where to find Mega Sloth in Fallout 76?

These mega sloths can be spotted throughout the Mire and Cranberry Bog. The players can try and check the places like large trees and more. The mega sloths are not going to have immediate hostile behaviour like the other creatures in the game. These creatures will first try and ignore anything that is not attacking them. Do not go too close to these creatures as they have the capability to use their claws to scratch, dealing heavy damage. Also, keep in mind that these creatures will certainly hurl rocks or shake to release a cloud of fungal spores from the mushrooms growing on their back that can affect the players' vision. So keep a safe distance from these creatures or be attacked viciously. The makers have also released the latest update for the game and we have listed some of the major changes made to the game.

Latest changes brought in to the game

Claim New Loot in Season 4: Fallout 76 Season 4 starts now, with an all-new Scoreboard, 100 Ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards for the players to earn!

Reboot Your S.P.E.C.I.A.L.: After Level 25, the players can now use Punch Card Machines to reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change your Perks, and save them into one of two custom loadouts.

Build a Second Home: The new C.A.M.P. Slots feature allows you to construct and maintain a second C.A.M.P., in addition to the players current home.

Vending and Display Updates: Alongside C.A.M.P. Slots, the makers have streamlined Player Vending Machines and Display Cases, which the players can now use inside their Shelters.

Double the Daily Ops: Dive into the new Decryption game mode and claim new rewards as you conquer new randomized enemies, mutations, and locations.

User Interface Improvements: We’ve added an Aim Assist option to the settings, a batch crafting slider to Workbenches, and a big update for the World Activity Menu.

Promo Image Source: Fallout 76 Twitter