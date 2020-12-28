Where To Find Sneaky Snowman In Fortnite: Here Are The Location Details

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Here in this article, you will know all about how to hide inside a sneaky snowman in Fortnite.

Also read | Where Are The Dancing Trees In Fortnite? Get All 5 Holiday Tree Locations

Where to Find Sneaky Snowman in Fortnite

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling

Operation Showdown Mission activated on December 28, 2020. For completing this mission, the players will have to find a Snowman camouflage and hide in it. Sneaky Snowman is the snowman that you can find in many places. There are no specific sneaky snowman locations as they can be found by almost everyone.

But one of the most common locations is at the base camp hotel, at Catty Corner. Just interact with a snowman when you are in front of him to hide inside. Completing this challenge will require you to use a Sneaky Snowman in several rounds. Use your interact button in order to hide in a Sneaky Snowmando where you’re close enough. Below is the full list of challenges this week, with a few tougher ones in there:

Eliminations within 5m (1)

Eliminations while below 50 health (1)

Eliminations at full health and shields (1)

Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm (1)

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck (1)

Fortnite update 15.0 patch notes and new features

The Hunt is On The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds New hunters means new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and range with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next? The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?



Also read | How To Charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers? Learn How To Use The Oculus 2 Charging Station

Also read | How To Ignite And Dance At A Tomato Shrine In Fortnite? Check Out This Fortnite Challenge