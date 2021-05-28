Where To Find Ultimate Weapons In Biomutant? Know More About These Weapon Locations

Biomutant is a popular game that has been developed by Swedish developer Experiment 101. The game has brought in a number of different items in the game and some players are curious to find them. They have thus been talking about the Biomutant ultimate weapons location and are asking questions like Where to find ultimate weapons in Biomutant. To help them, here is all the information that is required to find these games. Read more to know about the Biomutant ultimate weapon locations.

Where to find ultimate weapons in Biomutant?

Blaze Gloves: Finish the Charred For Coal Side Quest. Reach Plank Place and get three charcoal pieces. Get Boom Poo from mogg and exchange it for the weapon from Boom.

Lump Pinhandle Rolling Pin: Reach Lump at the Float Boat and get a spark plug. Then bring Lump Wiffle Dust from Hobydunk.

Pri Murgel Sword: Reach Lumentower and try to climb this tower. Follow their light to reach the cave and defeat the boss there.

Hydrozapper Ozarhypro: Reach the Sludgegush Fields and fight the Emergent Bulgtusk. Get the vault key that can be used to open the Unwell Place Vault.

Sparkatron Hypicskromp: Reach Suburbia after fighting the Schacky Trunkgnut. Get the vault key that can be used to open the Suburbia Vault.

Scatterskrek Lukspewbor: Speak to Klick first. Bring bons for Kick to make the skeleton key. Get the vault key that can be used to open the Banshelter 5D.

Carrothandle Infected Carrot: Reach Glurp Paddock and talk to Ghubsa the Tortler. Then try and spot the Red Contaminated House in Walking Village. Enter it and get the items to Ghubsa.

Knok Umph: Fight Sparky Twigsnout in the Sparkplant and collect its vault key. Get the vault key that can be used to open the Sparkplant vault .

Contagion Flupskruckis: Reach Fume Factory and defeat the Farty Bulbaplod. Get the key and open the nearby vault.

Yrkum Pikeaxe: Reach Sludge Deodorizum and then defeat the Greasy Polliconey inside. Get the key and open the nearby vault.

Srik Gongmace: Reach Chudgepot and fight the Chug Swollwaft inside. Get the key and open the nearby vault.

Biomutant has now managed to get a lot of attention amongst gamers. These players have recently been trying to find some information about the ultimate Cold Suit in the game. This Biomutant Cold Suit happens to be one of four armour sets that have been made to keep its wearer alive in unique hazard zones. Try and use two armours by upgrading one to get the exact same amount of resistance from upgrading or finding armour with cold resistance. Thus using an armour with better stats overall might be a great option for the players.

IMAGE: BIOMUTANT TWITTER