Where To Hunt Predators In Fortnite? Know All About The Latest Weekly Challenge Here

Hunting three predators is one of the challenges during the final week of Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite. To put it another way, you must hunt either wolves or raptors. Both of them are easy to locate on the map due to their high spawn frequencies. So how to hunt predators in Fortnite? All you have to do is know where to seek for these scavengers. Continue reading the article for a guide on this new set of Fortnite challenges.

Hunt Predators in Fortnite

One thing to keep in mind is that both of these animals move in packs, so you'll always see them in groups of two or three. Even if they don't have a lot of HP, they can still kill you if several players attack you at the same moment. In any case, you'll be able to finish this task faster than the majority of the others. The best locations where you will find raptors or wolves almost anytime are:

1 - Between Retail Row and Catty Corner

2 - East direction of Craggy Cliffs

3 - Towards the south direction of sweaty sands

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 Challenges List:

Visit the Zero Point Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Craft three pistols Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Hunt three predators Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle Completing this challenge will reward you with 24,000 XP

Legendary Challenge After you finish all the challenges you will be able to do a Legendary Challenge known as - spend Gold Bars



After completing this challenge, the players can now continue on to the remaining Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 challenges. This will reward additional XP when completed, now that the three predators have been defeated. One of the missions this week requires players to raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle, and it may be the most challenging of the assignments this week.

IMAGE: Epic Games