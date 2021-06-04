Where To Hunt Predators In Fortnite? Know All About The Latest Weekly Challenge Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: Epic Games
Hunting three predators is one of the challenges during the final week of Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite. To put it another way, you must hunt either wolves or raptors. Both of them are easy to locate on the map due to their high spawn frequencies. So how to hunt predators in Fortnite? All you have to do is know where to seek for these scavengers. Continue reading the article for a guide on this new set of Fortnite challenges.
One thing to keep in mind is that both of these animals move in packs, so you'll always see them in groups of two or three. Even if they don't have a lot of HP, they can still kill you if several players attack you at the same moment. In any case, you'll be able to finish this task faster than the majority of the others. The best locations where you will find raptors or wolves almost anytime are:
After completing this challenge, the players can now continue on to the remaining Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 challenges. This will reward additional XP when completed, now that the three predators have been defeated. One of the missions this week requires players to raid an Artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle, and it may be the most challenging of the assignments this week.