Where To Hunt Wolves In Fortnite? Full Guide For Fortnite Punchcard Challenges

Fortnite has been one of the most played BR games all over the globe. Makers have now introduced a new set of challenges and quests for Fortnite Season 8. A new set of punchcard challenges have now been released and the players have been trying to get some tips to finish them instantly. One of these challenges requires the players to hunt a wolf in Fortnite but some of them are having problems finding one. Thus they have been trying to find answers to, ‘Where to hunt Wolves in Fortnite?’

Here is a full guide to help finish this punchcard challenge in Fortnite, read on to know more.

Where to hunt Wolves in Fortnite?

Finding a wolf in the game is not as easy as it was during the Primal Season. Because it is the season of the cube, wildlife in Fortnite is now kind of rare. But one location on the map that has not changed for a long time is Boney Burbs. Users can now roam around Boney Burbs to find a wolf in Fortnite.

Several players have reported that groups of three wolves can be located to the southwest and the east of Boney Burbs. Reach this area and hunt the wolves in the game to earn XP from punchcard challenges. Apart from this, several other challenges have also been released in the game currently. To help out our readers, here is a list of all the punchcard challenges released in the game. Read more:

All Punchcard challenges in Fortnite

Nitehare NPC

Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground (0/1)

Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site (0/1)

Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters (0/100)

Damage an opponent with a Grenade (0/25)

Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideways (0/1)

Big Mouth NPC

Open Chests in Steel Farm (0/2)

Search an Ice Machine (0/1)

Open Ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/2)

Buy a health item from a Mending Machine (0/1)

Search a supply drop (0/1)

Grim Fable NPC

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (0/1)

Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (0/3)

Collect a Harpoon gun (0/1)

Hunt a wolf (0/1)

Emote within 10m of wildlife (0/1)

(Image: @fortnite/Twitter)