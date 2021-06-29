Fortnite Season 7 has at last shown up and the topic of the new season has been set as Invasion. The entire of Fortnite island has been attacked with UFOs and Aliens and the characters need to cooperate to defeat this intrusion. Through the most recent Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will get new week after week challenges, occasions, skins, missions, game modes thus substantially more. Numerous individuals wish to learn where to place an alien light communication device in Fortnite.

Where to place an alien light communication device in Fortnite?

One of the legendary Fortnite week 3 challenges has the players looking around for alien light communication device locations all over Fortnite Island. These alien light communication devices need to be placed on mountain tops and that’s what has the players confused. They cannot directly run towards the highest peak and try to place the device there, there are set locations that players will have to place the communication devices in order to open the line of communication between the invaders and the players. These are the alien light communication device locations that players should visit to complete the quest. When the players are at the right location, they will see a silhouette of the device that they can interact with to place the device. Check out the alien light device locations below:

Mountain top towards the southwest of Misty Meadows

Mountain top towards the south of Misty Meadows

Mountain top towards the south of Catty Corner

Mountain top towards the south of Retail Row

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 3

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the third week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Catch fish at a fishing spot (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) - 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Use nuts and bolts (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (0/1) - 15,000 XP

Converse with Sunny, Joey or Beach Brutus (0/1) - 15,000 XP

Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Place alien light communication devices on mountain tops (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Collect cat food (0/2) - 30,000 XP

