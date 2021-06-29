Quick links:
Fortnite Season 7 has at last shown up and the topic of the new season has been set as Invasion. The entire of Fortnite island has been attacked with UFOs and Aliens and the characters need to cooperate to defeat this intrusion. Through the most recent Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will get new week after week challenges, occasions, skins, missions, game modes thus substantially more. Numerous individuals wish to learn where to place an alien light communication device in Fortnite.
One of the legendary Fortnite week 3 challenges has the players looking around for alien light communication device locations all over Fortnite Island. These alien light communication devices need to be placed on mountain tops and that’s what has the players confused. They cannot directly run towards the highest peak and try to place the device there, there are set locations that players will have to place the communication devices in order to open the line of communication between the invaders and the players. These are the alien light communication device locations that players should visit to complete the quest. When the players are at the right location, they will see a silhouette of the device that they can interact with to place the device. Check out the alien light device locations below:
Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the third week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below: