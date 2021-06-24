Where To Place Welcome Signs In Fortnite? Pleasant Park And Lazy Lake Location Guide

Quick links:
IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER
Fortnite Season 7 has launched in the entirety of its brilliance and the new season is called Invasion. The players saw the finish of season 6 and the beginning of season 7 with Aliens Invading Fortnite Island. Fortnite has been acquainted with aliens, UFOs, and other alien antiquities in the most recent season. Aside from the entirety of this, Fortnite continues to add new challenges for players to finish. Numerous players have been asking where to place Welcome Signs in Fortnite?
Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Season 7 Week 3 are live now and the players are having trouble with one of the legendary challenges. This legendary challenge has the players asking for Fortnite welcome signs locations and how to place welcome signs. The players will have to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and also place welcome signs in Lazy Lake to complete this weekly challenge. The answer to how to place welcome signs is, the players will see a silhouette of welcome sign in the location it has to be placed; they just need to interact with this silhouette to place the welcome sign. The players just need 2 put welcome signs in each of these POIs to complete this challenge. Check out the Fortnite welcome signs locations below:
Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the third week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below: