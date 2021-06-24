Last Updated:

Where To Place Welcome Signs In Fortnite? Pleasant Park And Lazy Lake Location Guide

Where to place welcome signs in Fortnite is a question that is being asked by numerous players. Check out the Fortnite Welcome Signs locations here.

Fortnite Season 7 has launched in the entirety of its brilliance and the new season is called Invasion. The players saw the finish of season 6 and the beginning of season 7 with Aliens Invading Fortnite Island. Fortnite has been acquainted with aliens, UFOs, and other alien antiquities in the most recent season. Aside from the entirety of this, Fortnite continues to add new challenges for players to finish. Numerous players have been asking where to place Welcome Signs in Fortnite?

Where to place Welcome Signs in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Season 7 Week 3 are live now and the players are having trouble with one of the legendary challenges. This legendary challenge has the players asking for Fortnite welcome signs locations and how to place welcome signs. The players will have to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and also place welcome signs in Lazy Lake to complete this weekly challenge. The answer to how to place welcome signs is, the players will see a silhouette of welcome sign in the location it has to be placed; they just need to interact with this silhouette to place the welcome sign. The players just need 2 put welcome signs in each of these POIs to complete this challenge. Check out the Fortnite welcome signs locations below:

Welcome Signs in Lazy Lake

  • Towards the north of Cap’N Carp.
  • The players can place one welcome sign at the edge of a short grass-covered cliff towards the south of this POI.
  • The players can place a welcome sign between the iron gate and the tree towards the east of this POI.
  • One of the welcome sign locations is towards the northwest of this POI, near the edge of the lake.

Welcome Signs in Pleasant Park

  • One of the welcome signs can be placed towards the north of the petrol pump in this POI.
  • The players should head towards the northwest direction in this POI to find the welcome sign spot next to a building.
  • Another welcome sign spot can be found in the center of this POI, near the gazebo.
  • Towards the west of this POI, the players will find a green house where they can place the welcome sign.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 3

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the third week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

  • Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Catch fish at a fishing spot (0/5) - 30,000 XP
  • Destroy Boats (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) - 30,000 XP
  • Finish in the top 10 (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Travel between Porta-Potties (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Use nuts and bolts (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

  • Get Slone's orders from a Payphone (0/1) - 15,000 XP
  • Converse with Sunny, Joey or Beach Brutus (0/1) - 15,000 XP
  • Place welcome signs in Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake (0/2) - 30,000 XP
  • Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) - 30,000 XP
  • Place alien light communication devices on mountain tops (0/2) - 30,000 XP
  • Collect cat food (0/2) - 30,000 XP

