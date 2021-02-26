Where To Scan A Server At A Surface Hub? Find Out Everything About This Quest

Fortnite comes under the game genre of online video game which is developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. The game is available in a total of three distinct game mode versions which share the same gameplay and game engine. It is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Classic Mac OS. Here you will know where to scan a server at a surface hub in Fortnite.

Also read | State Of Play Live Stream: Know How And Where To Watch State Of Play Live

How to Scan a Sever at a Surface Hub in Fortnite?

Also read | What Happened To Xbox Live Gold? Xbox Live Servers Went Down For 5 Hours

The Surface Hubs are hubs were located somewhere on the surface of the map. They all can be found in secret bunkers underground. There are a total of three surface hub locations:

Hunter’s Haven

Colossal Coliseum

Stealthy Stronghold

All you need to do is head to one of these places and go underground. The players will need to scan one server for completing the quest.

Hunter’s Haven Surface Hub Location Head to the South West side of Hunter’s Haven You’ll be looking for a building with only one door. Enter and descend the stairs. Once you hit the bottom, head towards the stairs going up. The hub can be seen in a little area right above your location. Run up and scan away.

Colossal Coliseum’s Surface Hub Location As soon as you land, make your way to the bottom, Southside of the Coliseum. There will be stairs heading underground – you may have to break a few gates first. Once you hit the bottom, head towards the stairs leading up to a small room. Two servers will be waiting inside but you can only scan one of them.

Stealthy Stronghold’s Surface Hub Location Stealthy Stronghold’s surface hub is located on the South East side of the map. As soon as you enter, turn to the left and drop down the hole leading to the steps. Once you hit the bottom, look around for a small room. Head inside to scan the server.



Fortnite Week 13 Challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is almost over so you'll want to make sure to get on this week's quests if you want to hit level 100 and unlock that sweet “Baby Yoda” back bling.

Here are this week’s quests:

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

Throw three fruit at Hunter’s Haven

Deal 300 damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row

Deal 300 pistol damage

Bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks

Enter the Zero Point

Destroy five Crystal Trees

Also read | ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle: How To Obtain This Powerful Bolt-action Rifle?

Also read | Pokemon Go: Find Out All The Details About Gible And Its Moveset Here