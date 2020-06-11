Where To Watch The PS5 Launch Event? Find All Streaming Options Here

Tech giant Sony is revealing its latest PlayStation, the PS5. The launch streaming event will be taking place on June 11, 2020, and the event can be watched almost anywhere from around the world. The PS5 is speculated to cost a whopping $470 to $500 which is approximately ₹37,895 in INR. Chief Executive officer, Jim Ryan, revealed that the features will be worth the pricing and will match the expectations of gaming enthusiasts. Through the streaming event, the external and hardware features of the device can be learnt by anyone who is interested to buy the same. Read on to know where you can watch the streaming of the launch event.

Where to watch the PS5 launch event?

The Sony Interactive Entertainment event can be watched on the official site of the PlayStation blog. Follow this link here. The gaming presentation and key details will be revealed by 4 pm as per the eastern time on June 11, 2020, that is 1.30 am on Friday as per the Indian Standard Time. The duration of the event will be a little over one hour as per the statements of the company. Enthusiastic gamers and buyers are urged to keep the schedule free for the duration. Indian gaming fans and interested buyers will have to give the streaming show a late-night commitment as it is airing in India late.

PS5 launch event live stream

The streaming event can be watched on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch networks. There are possibilities that the tech giant might go live on their social media accounts like Twitter and Facebook. For users of PS4, the users can tune in through the devices’ YouTube and Twitch applications, which comes in-built with the modules.

Sony Interactive Entertainment had earlier revealed that the pre-taped streaming event will have a resolution of 1080- p with frame speed of 30 frames/sec. The games are irrespective of the streaming size, as it can have higher resolution and frames. Sony also suggested that enthusiasts can experience the best quality of streaming through headphones.

PS5 streaming event delayed from its original date

Sony revealed in an official statement that the launch will accompany a Future of Gaming streaming event. This section will showcase newer and engaging graphic games for users. Originally the event was scheduled for the last weekend. Sony revealed in a statement that they didn’t want to have a moment of happiness while the world stands in solidarity with George Floyd and the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Sony representative added that it was not the right time for the launch. The new launch date and time for Sony’s PS5 were revealed recently.

