Who Is Dr Karlov? Know More About The New Character In Haunting Of Verdansk

COD Warzone has been released and the players seem to love it. They have been asking a lot of questions about the game recently. This is to exactly understand what are the new updates and weapons that can be used in the game. Players are curious to clear all their doubts about the gamer through their social media response. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

Who is Dr Karlov?

A huge number of people have been asking questions like “who is Dr Karlov in Warzone”. A number of popular streamers have managed to have a close look at this new addition to the game. The makers have released a small tweet regarding the same. They brought in Dr Karlov for their Halloween festive time period. This has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately. The fans are curious to know about Dr Karlov in that has been released in Modern Warfare’s Haunting of Verdansk edition of the game. This can be found by looking at the videos uploaded by streamers. But don’t worry if you have not been able to find any of these streaming videos. We too have listed down our steps to find who is Dr Karlov in Warzone. Here is a small guide that shows you who exactly is Dr Karlov.

Dr. Karlov will see you now. pic.twitter.com/iCi6yO9B2F — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

Modern Warfare makers have recently introduced their Dr Karlov in their new Haunting of Verdansk edition. The players are curious to know who exactly is Dr Karlvo. Dr Karlov has been described as an “infamous Verdansk urban legend,” by the makers. They decided to add this character from the Saw and Chainsaw Massacre franchise. After looking at a huge Marvel crossover by the Fortnite makers, it is not shocking to see other gamers join hands with popular film franchises. The character gives the players a number of new weapons like his electric throwing knife and electric weapon blueprints. It is also said that a Dr Karlov skin might even hit the game servers.

More about COD Warzone

Tomorrow, darkness falls.



This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb.

