Who Is Dr. Slone In Fortnite? Here's More About The New Mythic Boss In The Game

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of all time recently. The makers have been adding a lot of new content to the game and the players are currently asking questions regarding these new additions. The makers have now added a new character in the game and thus the players are searching for questions like who is Dr. Slone in Fortnite. To help the players, here is all the information needed to know about Dr. Slone’s mythic pulse rifle and its location in the game. Read more

Who is Dr. Slone in Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 7 has now brought in a new mythical boss along with a set of new weapons to use in the game. It might be easy to get Dr. Slone’s boss location. Dr. Slone’s location can be found in the very middle of the map. The players can spot a number of houses and the makers have usually added a lot of bosses in the past to this location. Dr. Slone’s weapon, Mythic Pulse Rifle has also been a popular term searched by the games. The users can defeat the Mythical boss in order to get the weapon or can also use their V-bucks in the game to buy the entire set. A popular Fortnite leaker, HYPEX has also shared the stats of this mythical weapon and it said that the weapons will deliver a 38 damage and have a fire rate of 4.2 seconds. The magazine size of the gun is 16 and has an extremely short reload time of 2.6775 seconds. Apart from this here is also a video that can help out the users regarding any information about Fortnite’s new Mythic Boss, Dr Slone.

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite have constantly been adding a number of new cosmetics to the game. Now a new Bella Poarch Fortnite emote has been added to the game and the fans are loving it. This information was confirmed after an article was released by Dexerto and also a post shared on Bella Poarch’s Twitter itself. She shared a small video of herself enacting the emote she created and wrote, “I'm built with flaws and attitude. Grab my Build Up Emote on Fortnite @FortniteGame” This emote can be bought from the store in the feature section for just 500 V-Bucks. It is not shocking as almost all the new skins and cosmetics released in the game cost around 500 to 750 V Bucks in the game.

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER