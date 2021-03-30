Last Updated:

Who Is Pulga In Fortnite Pulga Cup? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Fortnite brings the spring event cup on 30th March and along with it a new pulga skin bundle is also available in the store. So who is pulga in Fortnite?

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
Image Source: Epic Games

In the latest event of Fortnite, the players will be able to experience the duo mode again and battle it out against many others to win the tournament and get amazing prizes. There will be three rounds and the top 500 duos will proceed to round 2, with the final 50 duos to proceed into round 3. Continue reading to know the rules and event structure and to find out about the Pulga cup in Fortnite.

READ | How to capture monsters in Monster Hunter rise? Here's a complete guide

Who is Pulga in Fortnite?

Pulga is a well-known Brazilian Fortnite streamer and TeamLiquid member. He has over 400k Twitch followers and 260k Instagram followers and is an FNCS duo winner in addition to making incredible Twitch material. Epic wanted to devote an entire Fortnite cosmetics pack to the player as a result of all his achievements.

READ | Monster Hunter Rise monster list: Check out all the monsters available in the game

Pulga Locker bundle

  • Driver (Harvesting tool): 500 V bucks
  • Magic Wings (Glider): 1200 V bucks
  • Rainbow Rodeo (Wrap): 500 V bucks
  • Scrappy (Back Bling): 1200 V bucks
  • Sparkplug (Outfit): 1200 V bucks

Event Structure

The Game’s ranked mode will be in the form of three leagues and each will be separated into ten divisions which are mentioned below:

READ | Fortnite Spring breakout cup event: What will be the ranked event structure?
  • Open League
    • Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”)) 
    • Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)
    • Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)
    • Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)
  • Contender League
    • Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)
    • Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)
    • Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)
  • Champion League
    • Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)
    • Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)
    • Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)
  • Scoring System
    • Victory Royale: 42 Points
    • 2nd: 36 Points
    • 3rd: 32 Points
    • 4th: 30 Points
    • 5th: 29 Points
    • 6th: 28 Points
    • 7th: 27 Points
    • 8th: 26 Points
    • 9th: 25 Points
    • 10th: 24 Points
    • 11th: 23 Points
    • 12th: 22 Points
    • 13th: 21 Points
    • 14th: 20 Points
    • 15th: 19 Points
    • 16th: 18 Points
    • 17th: 17 Points
    • 18th: 16 Points
    • 19th: 15 Points
    • 20th: 14 Points
    • 21st: 13 Points
    • 22nd: 12 Points
    • 23rd: 11 Points
    • 24th: 10 Points
    • 25th-29th: 9 Points
    • 30th-34th: 6 Points
    • 35th-39th: 3 Points
    • 40th-44th: 2 Points
    • 45th-50th: 1 Point
    • Each Elimination: 1 Point

Image Source: Epic Games

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND