Who Is Pulga In Fortnite Pulga Cup? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Event

In the latest event of Fortnite, the players will be able to experience the duo mode again and battle it out against many others to win the tournament and get amazing prizes. There will be three rounds and the top 500 duos will proceed to round 2, with the final 50 duos to proceed into round 3. Continue reading to know the rules and event structure and to find out about the Pulga cup in Fortnite.

Who is Pulga in Fortnite?

Pulga is a well-known Brazilian Fortnite streamer and TeamLiquid member. He has over 400k Twitch followers and 260k Instagram followers and is an FNCS duo winner in addition to making incredible Twitch material. Epic wanted to devote an entire Fortnite cosmetics pack to the player as a result of all his achievements.

Pulga Locker bundle

Driver (Harvesting tool): 500 V bucks

Magic Wings (Glider): 1200 V bucks

Rainbow Rodeo (Wrap): 500 V bucks

Scrappy (Back Bling): 1200 V bucks

Sparkplug (Outfit): 1200 V bucks

Event Structure

The Game’s ranked mode will be in the form of three leagues and each will be separated into ten divisions which are mentioned below:

Open League Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”)) Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype) Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype) Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype) Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype) Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype) Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype) Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

Scoring System Victory Royale: 42 Points 2nd: 36 Points 3rd: 32 Points 4th: 30 Points 5th: 29 Points 6th: 28 Points 7th: 27 Points 8th: 26 Points 9th: 25 Points 10th: 24 Points 11th: 23 Points 12th: 22 Points 13th: 21 Points 14th: 20 Points 15th: 19 Points 16th: 18 Points 17th: 17 Points 18th: 16 Points 19th: 15 Points 20th: 14 Points 21st: 13 Points 22nd: 12 Points 23rd: 11 Points 24th: 10 Points 25th-29th: 9 Points 30th-34th: 6 Points 35th-39th: 3 Points 40th-44th: 2 Points 45th-50th: 1 Point Each Elimination: 1 Point



Image Source: Epic Games