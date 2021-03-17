Who Is The Foundation In Fortnite? Know More About The Latest Season

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Who is the Foundation in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like who is the Foundation in Fortnite and what is the relation of The Foundation with Agent Jones. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 that could answer their questions including how to tame a wolf in Fortnite and where to find a wolf in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

The makers of Fortnite have certainly managed to keep their players engrossed in the game with the launch of their Season 6. A small trailer was released that showed Agent Jones taking help from The Foundation. The Foundation seems like a member of The Seven and certainly an important one. He could also be the leader of The Seven because of his capability to make deals without any consultation. The deal he made with Agent Jones involves Jones to help The Foundation capture the Geno and The Sisters. This also shows that The Foundation can be in conflict with the Geno and The Sisters. Apart from that, we have also listed all the information we have about the new Season 6.

More about Fortnite

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.